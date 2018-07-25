GARDNER, Mass. (AP) - Prosecutors say they discovered the blood of a man found dead in New Hampshire on the tree house of a Massachusetts woman suspected of his murder.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said Tuesday that 21-year-old Julia Enright was charged with murder at an arraignment in Gardner. She’s being held without bail. Early said the Ashburnham woman knew the man, 20-year-old Brandon Chicklis, from high school.

The body of the Westminster man was found July 10 in Rindge, New Hampshire, not far from the Massachusetts border. He had been missing for more than two weeks.

The body was found by a jogger, several feet from the roadside. Chicklis’ car was found in a supermarket parking lot in Rindge.

Louis Badwey, Enright’s attorney, refused to comment on the case outside court.





