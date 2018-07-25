RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A Rapid City woman accused of driving drunk with children in her car has pleaded not guilty.

The U.S. attorney’s office alleges that 26-year-old Maria Big Crow last October was driving drunk with juvenile passengers on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation when her vehicle rolled, resulting in unspecified injuries.

Big Crow faces federal charges of child abuse and driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle. She faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. Her trial wasn’t immediately scheduled.





