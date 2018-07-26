KENT, Wash. (AP) - Three teenage suspects have been charged in the fatal police chase that led to a suburban Seattle officer being struck and killed by another pursuing officer in a patrol car.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Wednesday filed felony murder charges against the 16-year-old driver of a pickup truck that was fleeing from police early Sunday.

Kent police officer Diego Moreno was on foot after deploying spike strips to slow the truck when he was fatally struck by the patrol car.

Two teen passengers are also charged with unlawful gun possession, and one of them is also facing a drug possession charge.

Prosecutors say they illegally fired off guns in a parking lot and then fled the scene recklessly during the police chase, which lead to the officer’s death.





