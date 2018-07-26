AMARILLO, Texas (AP) - Police trying to serve an assault warrant at a Texas Panhandle hotel have fatally shot an armed suspect after authorities say he came out of a room and refused to drop the gun.

Amarillo police did not immediately release the name of the man who died at the scene Wednesday night.

An Amarillo police statement says officers converged on an Americas Best Value Inn to serve a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Cpl. Jeb Hilton says officers saw the suspect, who was carrying a gun, leave a room and then try to hide behind other civilians.

Hilton says the suspect refused orders to drop the gun and was then shot by an officer. Nobody else was hurt.

Police didn’t immediately release further details.





