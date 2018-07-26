CRESCO, Iowa (AP) - A northeast Iowa attorney has been accused of looting the estate of a woman who died in 2009.

Howard County court records say 56-year-old Todd Kowalke (koh-WAHL’-kee) is charged with theft. He didn’t immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press. His next court hearing is set for Aug. 10.

The criminal complaint filed against him says he took more than $35,000 from the estate and used it for gambling and for business and personal expenses. The complaint also says he’s promised to repay all the money.





