ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A longtime Children’s Court judge in New Mexico has been sworn in as the president of the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges.

The organization announced Judge John Romero’s appointment in a statement Monday, saying he will be the first New Mexico judge to serve in the position.

Romero oversees family and juvenile cases in New Mexico’s Second Judicial District, which includes Albuquerque.

Last year, Romero was appointed to the National Advisory Committee on the Sex Trafficking of Children and Youth in the United State. The committee advises federal authorities on responses to child sex trafficking.





