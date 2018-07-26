PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - An Eagle Butte woman has pleaded not guilty to stealing from a tribal organization on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 28-year-old Ashley Traversie is accused of embezzling more than $1,000 from the Lakota Thrifty Mart between December 2016 and August 2017.

Traversie is scheduled for trial Sept. 18. She faces up to five years in federal prison if convicted, along with restitution.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.