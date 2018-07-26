If the “milk” you drink comes from a plant instead of an animal, can it still be called milk?

The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it will take a closer look at the question, because it’s worried that labels on beverages made from soy, almonds or other nondairy sources are misleading.

Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said labels help consumers understand what they’re putting in their bodies, or feeding their children, so accuracy is key.

There’s been a proliferation, however, of products derived from plant sources that are sold as “milk,” so some people might not understand what they’re getting.

Dr. Gottlieb pointed to reports of children developing Vitamin D or protein deficiencies because their parents gave them soy- or rice-based alternatives to cow milk.

“Because these dairy alternative products are often popularly referred to as ‘milk,’ we intend to look at whether parents may erroneously assume that plant-based beverages’ nutritional contents are similar to those of cow’s milk, despite the fact that some of these products contain only a fraction of the protein or other nutrients found in cow’s milk,” he said.

Before ordering changes, the FDA said it will take a close look at how well consumers understand the differences between cow milk and plant-based “milk,” if labels are misleading and whether mandated changes would flout the First Amendment.

“We will not be doing this in a vacuum,” Dr. Gottlieb said. “We recognize that, as a regulatory agency, it’s not appropriate to unilaterally change our regulatory approach if we have a history of non-enforcement.”

The agency will begin accepting input on the issue ahead of a nutrition summit later this month, and request more specific feedback later this summer or in the fall, before issuing new guidance or forcing companies to comply with new rules.





