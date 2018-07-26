NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) - Police have charged a now-retired Central Connecticut State University theater professor with lying to police about a student who was injured in a fall.

Court records show 65-year-old Thomas Callery turned himself in to police July 12 on a warrant for reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer in connection with the student’s injury in March.

Investigators say the student was helping remove lights at the university’s Black Box Theater when she fell 15 feet from a beam. The student fractured her back and suffered a bruised lung.

Police records show Callery told students to say that the victim fell from a ladder instead of the beam.

Investigators say Callery acknowledged he told students to give false information because he was afraid the theater would get shut down.





