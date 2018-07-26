HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii authorities are searching for a man charged with murder who was mistakenly released from jail while awaiting trial.

The state Department of Public Safety says Brian Smith was being heled on $1.15 million bail but was mistakenly released on the Big Island on Tuesday.

The department announced his mistaken release Thursday, saying he was scheduled to appear in court but didn’t show up. The release says the department is investigating circumstances surrounding the mistake.

Smith was charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 42-year-old Thomas Ballesteros Jr.

Authorities describe 49-year-old Smith as 5 foot, 7 inches and 130 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

A $2 million bench warrant has been issued.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.