COVINGTON, La. (AP) - A company that runs a home for people with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease has pleaded guilty to failing to report a rape there.

Mandeville Shelter Care also will give $25,000 to an educational nonprofit for safety of senior adults and the program services director in 2016, Julie Henry, must help or participate in eldercare educational programs or seminars, St. Tammany Parish District Attorney Warren Montgomery said in a news release Wednesday.

The plea agreement involves Beau Provence Memory Care Assisted Living in Mandeville, which has a website advertising “40 luxury private and semi-private suites.”

A cook there raped a 78-year-old dementia patient in 2016, Montgomery said. The cook said the sex was consensual but he was convicted and is serving a 12-year prison sentence for the rape.

State law requires health care facilities and workers to report abuse of a patient within 24 hours of learning about it.

The company did not immediately return a call requesting comment, including whether Henry still works there.

Montgomery said the donation will go to the SALT (Seniors And Law Enforcement Together) Council.

“This is a great precedent to demonstrate the responsibility, as well as the liability, of those institutions that care for our elderly,” said its chairman, Ralph Oneal.





