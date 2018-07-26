CANTON, N.C. (AP) - An employee’s death at a North Carolina inn along the famed Blue Ridge Parkway is being investigated as a homicide after federal agents found signs of foul play.
An FBI news release says 29-year-old Sara Ellis was found dead Tuesday night off a path to Pisgah Inn employee housing. She was reported missing several hours earlier by a manager. A path to staff accommodation leads up a wooden staircase and through foliage, according to the hotel website.
The Seminole, Florida, resident had worked as a cook since May at the inn that’s run privately under a National Park Service contract. The website says it offers seasonal employment April to October.
The inn at a 5,000-foot (1.5 kilometers) elevation was named best national park lodge by USA Today readers in 2015.
