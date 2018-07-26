HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say they’ve captured the last of three inmates who escaped from a prison facility on the Alabama coast.
A statement from the Department of Corrections says federal marshals arrested 37-year-old Cory Allen Kingery in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover on Wednesday night.
Kingery fled a state work-release center in Loxley on Tuesday. He was among three prisoners who walked away from the minimum-security facility within a 24-hour period.
The other two men already have been captured.
Kingery is serving a two-year sentence for theft in Jefferson County.
