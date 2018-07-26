HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man convicted of killing another man after robbing him of cash and high-end sunglasses has been sentenced to 50 years in prison even as he maintained his innocence.

Michael Gaston was sentenced Wednesday in the May 2016 shooting death of Marshall Wiggins, a father of six, outside his East Hartford home. A jury convicted the 30-year-old Gaston in June of felony murder, murder and first-degree robbery.

Prosecutors say Wiggins was shot in his car after a robbery. Gaston was apprehended about a week later.

Wiggins’ wife in an impact statement told Gaston that when he killed her husband “you killed me, you killed my kids, you killed his family.”

Gaston told the judge that he could not feel remorse because he did not commit the crime.





