GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) - A driver who was drunk when he ran over a man in suburban Denver has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.
Prosecutors say 39-year-old Troy Glassford entered his plea Monday for the Jan. 10 death of 43-year-old Nathan Osburn in Arvada. Police say the vehicle left the road and crashed through a fence and a shed before hitting Osburn.
Glassford faces at least 36 years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 10.
