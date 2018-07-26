By - Associated Press - Thursday, July 26, 2018

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) - A driver who was drunk when he ran over a man in suburban Denver has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Troy Glassford entered his plea Monday for the Jan. 10 death of 43-year-old Nathan Osburn in Arvada. Police say the vehicle left the road and crashed through a fence and a shed before hitting Osburn.

Glassford faces at least 36 years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 10.


