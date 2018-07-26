WAHOO, Neb. (AP) - A man who attacked a deputy during his escape in eastern Nebraska has pleaded no contest.

Court records say 38-year-old Eric Scott entered the pleas Wednesday to charges of escape, assault on an officer, theft and use of a weapon. A second weapons count was dropped.

Officials say Scott was being driven to court in Fremont Sept. 20 by a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy in an unmarked government car when he slipped his handcuffs and used his leg-iron chain to choke the deputy. Scott gained control of the car in Saunders County, forcing out the deputy.

Scott was arrested the next day after he was found walking near the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Officials found the Dodge County deputy’s service weapon on Scott when he was arrested.





