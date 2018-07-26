COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho woman who disappeared after being charged with embezzling $500,000 has been taken into custody.

Sixty-four-year-old Lori Isenberg of Coeur d’Alene was booked into the Kootenai County Jail on Wednesday night.

Authorities say she embezzled the money from the North Idaho Housing Coalition, which helps low- to moderate-income people buy homes. Isenberg was the organization’s director. She failed to show up for a May 25 court date.

Court documents indicate Isenberg is also being investigated for a possible role in the death of her husband, 68-year-old Larry Isenberg.

Lori Isenberg said her husband fell from their boat and into Lake Coeur d’Alene in March. Officials say he had lethal levels of Benadryl in his body.

It’s not clear from online records if she has an attorney.





