RATON, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico authorities say a man was seriously injured in a bear attack that ended with the man shooting the animal.

Conservation officers with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish say the attack happened Wednesday southeast of Raton, a community near the New Mexico-Colorado border. They say the man was walking his dogs when the bear attacked.

The 36-year-old man was flown to an Albuquerque hospital due to the severity of his injuries, including a bite to his leg. Authorities had no details on his condition but said he was able to draw his handgun and shoot the bear, killing it.

Authorities say the male bear will be tested for rabies.

Wildlife officers warn that bears are unpredictable and they recommend people be aware and keep their dogs leashed while outdoors.





