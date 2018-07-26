PARIS, Maine (AP) - Court testimony shows the FBI has launched an investigation into a former sheriff in Maine who resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Chief Deputy Chris Wainwright testified July 11 that the FBI started investigating former Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant before he resigned in December.

Gallant is accused of sending indecent photographs and text messages that solicited sex acts.

Wainwright says the FBI wanted to seize Gallant’s county issued computers and cellphones in connection with their investigation. However, he says the devices were wiped clean.

He says a similar situation happened with devices the FBI sought from Gallant’s former Chief Deputy Hart Daley.

Gallant has not responded to requests for comment.

Daley denies any wrongdoing, and says he has not been questioned by the FBI.

The FBI has declined to comment.





