ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a body recovered from the Rio Grande Gorge has been identified as a man reported missing in May to Albuquerque police.

New Mexico State Police say the Office of the Medical Investigator on Wednesday confirmed the body was that of Ignacio Perez Jr.

The cause and manner of Perez’s death remains under investigation.

Perez’s vehicle was found by State Police at the Gorge Bridge on May 18.

Search and rescue teams were unable to locate Perez and police say low water levels in the Rio Grande hindered the search.

State police say a body was located by kayakers on Sunday and recovered Tuesday.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.