DOUGLAS, Mass. (AP) - Police are crediting a 15-year-old Massachusetts girl for remaining calm and calling 911 when two men broke into her house while she was alone.

Morgan Doyle tells WFXT-TV she locked her door and hid under her bed when the men got into her Douglas home Wednesday by ripping out a window screen. She says at one point they tried her door.

She called 911 and responding officers took the keys from a vehicle they found in the driveway.

Officers confronted the suspects, who ran to their car, but were quickly apprehended because they couldn’t locate the keys.

Police Chief Nick Miglionico said Morgan “did an outstanding job.”

Police says the suspects, 28-year-old Mateusz Dymon and 60-year-old Joseph Walsh, gave extensive criminal histories. It’s not clear if they have attorneys.





