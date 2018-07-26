Special counsel Robert Mueller will consider President Trump’s tweet about Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former FBI Director James B. Comey as part of his ongoing Russia probe, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

Three unnamed sources told Times reporters that Mr. Mueller is looking at negative statements the president made on social media to see if they amount to an attempt to obstruct by pressuring witnesses and officials involved with the investigation.

Mr. Trump’s current attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani told The Times that this line of investigation won’t prove that the president is guilty of obstruction.

“If you’re going to obstruct justice, you do it quietly and secretly, not in public,” he said.

Mr. Trump and his legal team have repeatedly denounced the Mueller investigation as biased and called it a “witch hunt.”

Andrew McCarthy - “I said this could never happen. This is so bad that they should be looking at the judges who signed off on this stuff, not just the people who gave it. It is so bad it screams out at you.” On the whole FISA scam which led to the rigged Mueller Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2018





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.