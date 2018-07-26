Special counsel Robert Mueller will consider President Trump’s tweet about Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former FBI Director James B. Comey as part of his ongoing Russia probe, The New York Times reported on Thursday.
Three unnamed sources told Times reporters that Mr. Mueller is looking at negative statements the president made on social media to see if they amount to an attempt to obstruct by pressuring witnesses and officials involved with the investigation.
Mr. Trump’s current attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani told The Times that this line of investigation won’t prove that the president is guilty of obstruction.
“If you’re going to obstruct justice, you do it quietly and secretly, not in public,” he said.
Mr. Trump and his legal team have repeatedly denounced the Mueller investigation as biased and called it a “witch hunt.”
