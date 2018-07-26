SOUTHPORT, N.C. (AP) - The police chief of a coastal North Carolina city has been arrested following what authorities say was a “long-term investigation” by the FBI and State Bureau of Investigation.

The Brunswick County District Attorney’s office announced Southport Police Chief Gary Smith’s arrest in a brief press release Thursday afternoon.

The press release said the arrest followed the “long-term investigation” but did not give any details about the allegations Smith faces.

Online records for the Brunswick County Detention Center do not list an attorney for Smith.

District Attorney Jon David was expected to hold a press conference about the case later Thursday afternoon.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.