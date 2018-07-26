ST. LOUIS (AP) - Vandals have damaged a St. Louis gas station that was the site of protests after a black woman was allegedly kicked by employees.

Police say a Gas Mart store was targeted about 11 p.m. Wednesday, ransacked it and set a fire. A car also was damaged.

No arrests have been made.

On Tuesday, an onlooker captured video of two men telling 37-year-old Kelli Adams to leave the front of the store.

A shouting match ensued. The video shows one of the men kick Adams before going back inside. Later, a second man emerges and eventually kicks her, too.

The confrontation spurred protests. Prosecutors on Wednesday charged 19-year-old Ahmed Qandeel and 32-year-old Jehad Motan with misdemeanor assault.

Gas Mart has apologized in a statement and a representative apologized directly to Adams.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.