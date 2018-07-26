ALFRED, Maine (AP) - A jury has found a former Maine high school teacher not guilty of sexually assaulting a student.
The Journal Tribune reports that a jury acquitted 30-year-old Jill Lamontagne on Thursday of all 14 counts, including gross sexual assault, sexual abuse of a minor and unlawful sexual contact.
Lamontagne sobbed as the verdict was announced.
Prosecutors said the former health teacher had a relationship with a former student at Kennebunk High School in 2017. The student was 17 at the time and is now 19.
Lamontagne’s lawyer, Scott Gardner, has said that his client never had a sexual relationship with the student. Gardner labeled the accusations “teenage fantasies.”
Gardner didn’t respond immediately to request for comment.
___
Information from: Journal Tribune, https://www.journaltribune.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.