ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) - A southern Utah teenager accused of trying to blow up a homemade backpack bomb at school will face trial as an adult on charges of attempted murder and using a weapon of mass destruction.

KUTV reports a judge made the decision Thursday in the case of a 16-year-old boy accused of trying to cause fear after viewing Islamic State propaganda online.

The teen was arrested after the smoking backpack was found in March. No one was hurt. He is also accused of hanging a homemade ISIS flag on a pole at another high school.

Defense attorneys have argued he is a bullied teenager who should stay in the more rehabilitation-focused juvenile system.

Prosecutors, though, countered that he is still a threat and should face the possibility of more serious punishment in adult court.





