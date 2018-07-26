U.S. aircraft on Thursday night flew to North Korea to begin retrieving the remains of American troops killed during the Korean War, according to regional media, potentially marking another step forward in U.S.-North Korean relations.

The South Korea-based Yonhap News Agency reported that U.S. transport planes were en route to the North Korean city of Wonsan, where American forces are expected to retrieve about 50 sets of remains. The remains are expected be returned to Osan Air Base in South Korea before ultimately being sent to Hawaii for forensic identification, Yonhap reported.

The news comes just days after President Trump — who met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un last month in Singapore — said the remains would be brought home soon.

“As you may know, we’re also working to bring back the remains of your brothers-in-arms who gave their lives in Korea. And I hope that, very soon, these fallen warriors will begin coming home to lay at rest in American soil. That’s starting the process,” the president said during a speech to a VFW convention in Kansas City.





