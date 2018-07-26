NFL

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubled down on insisting that his players stand for the national anthem, declaring that he wouldn’t support anyone who chose to stay in the locker room.

Speaking at his annual news conference to open training camp in California, the outspoken billionaire became the first owner to say publicly that his players would not be allowed to stay off the field during the anthem.

Last week, the NFL and the players’ union agreed to suspend the rule approved by owners this spring that gave players the option of staying in the locker room while allowing teams to discipline players who took a knee or sat during the anthem.

Last season, Jones was the first owner to declare that he would bench a player for protesting during the anthem. Two of his players - defensive linemen David Irving and Damontre Moore - raised their fists briefly as “The Star Spangled Banner” ended but weren’t disciplined.

ATLANTA (AP) - Julio Jones will report to training camp with the Atlanta Falcons, the team said after reaching an agreement to renegotiate the star receiver’s contract next year.

General manager Thomas Dimitroff announced the compromise about 16 hours ahead of Thursday’s 4 p.m. reporting deadline, removing a major distraction hanging over a team that is again expected to be one of the top contenders in the NFC.

The Falcons had informed Jones several weeks ago that they wouldn’t be able to renegotiate his current $71.5 million package, which still has three years remaining and included $47 million in guaranteed money.

Jones, who makes an average of $14.25 million a year, was unhappy with his deal after a flurry of new contracts during the offseason dropped Jones down the list of the NFL’s highest-paid receivers.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - Jets cornerback Rashard Robinson has been suspended for the first four games of the regular season by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Robinson was arrested and charged with drug possession and carelessly driving in Morris County, New Jersey, last December. Police accused Robinson of having marijuana-laced candy in his car, which they said smelled like marijuana.

The NFL announced the suspension a day before Jets veteran players are due to report for training camp.

Robinson will be eligible to participate in preseason practices and games. He can return to the team on Oct. 1.

SWIMMING

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) - Bob Bowman, the longtime coach of retired 23-time Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps, has acknowledged and apologized for inappropriate text messages that were sent from his cellphone to former Olympic swimmer Caroline Burckle in 2011.

At the time, Bowman was a coach for the U.S. national team, along with Sean Hutchison, who was also said to be involved in the texting.

Burckle said she reported the incident and forwarded the texts and a voice message to then-USA Swimming national team assistant coach Jack Roach, who forwarded it to then-national team director Frank Busch, who was Bowman’s boss. Busch put Bowman on notice about the incident in a June 3, 2011, letter that stressed “it is important you understand the severity of this situation,” the newspaper said.

Burckle said Bowman apologized to her, but she never heard from Hutchison.

Three months later, Bowman was named an assistant on the U.S. Olympic coaching staff for the 2012 London Games. He served as head men’s coach at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) - Katie Ledecky cruised to a nearly 11-second victory in the 800-meter freestyle on the opening night of the U.S. national championships.

Ledecky was under her own world-record pace through the first 300 meters before dropping off and finishing in 8 minutes, 11.98 seconds. She failed to crack the top 10 performances in the event, which all belong to her.

Leah Smith chased Ledecky all the way and touched second in 8:22.79.

Ledecky earned the 14th national title of her career and a spot in the event at next month’s Pan Pacific championships in Tokyo, site of the 2020 Olympics.

DOPING

WASHINGTON (AP) - Supporters of a bill that would make international sports doping a crime argued that the legislation would deter scandals like Russian state-sponsored drug use at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Yulia Stepanova, a Russian former track athlete who became a whistleblower about the drug program, said at a congressional hearing that ending doping in her country would have to “start from the top” - with Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.

Several European countries have passed similar legislation. The bill being considered in the House is stronger because it would allow the United States to police doping that occurs outside its borders. U.S. and foreign athletes would be subject to the law if competing in an event that includes four or more U.S. athletes and athletes from three or more countries.

BASEBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Andre Ethier, a two-time All-Star during a 12-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, is retiring from baseball.

The Dodgers, the only team Ethier played for, announced they will honor him with a retirement ceremony before their Aug. 3 game against Houston. The ceremony will include tributes from teammates.

Ethier hit .285 with 162 homers and 687 RBIs in 1,455 games. He had 14 walk-off RBIs, the second-most in Dodgers history behind Dusty Baker’s 16. His last major league at-bat was a pinch-hit RBI single in Game 7 of last year’s World Series against the Astros.

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Mets finally have some clarity about Yoenis Cespedes’ health. But now they may be without their oft-injured slugger well into the 2019 season.

Cespedes will undergo a pair of surgeries to remove calcifications in both of his heels, an ailment that has bothered him dating back to his teenage years.

Assistant general manager John Ricco said an MRI on the 32-year-old Cespedes revealed the calcification around his Achilles tendons as well as bone spurs on each heel. Cespedes is exp6ected to have the first surgery this week. Ricco said the second surgery will take place in about two to three months and the Mets hope that the outfielder can return in eight to 10 months, though recovery may take longer. He added Cespedes’ injuries are not considered career-threatening.

HORSE RACING

Triple Crown winner Justify was retired from racing because of fluid in his left front ankle.

Trainer Bob Baffert and Justify’s owners said caution over the horse’s ankle condition made it impossible to tell if he’d be healthy enough to race by the fall.

Baffert said Justify wasn’t responding quickly enough to treatment to be able to race in the next few months, so the decision was made to retire him.

The goal was for Justify to run in a major race this summer, likely the Travers Stakes at Saratoga, and be pointed toward the $5 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 3 at Churchill Downs. Instead, he was taken out of training earlier this month because of swelling in his ankle.





