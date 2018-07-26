BALTIMORE (AP) - A woman has been charged by Maryland police after a 5-year-old girl and her grandmother were struck and killed by an SUV.

Baltimore County police told news outlets 22-year-old Callie Noble Schwarzman of Timonium was arrested Tuesday night and charged with violating her probation for a 2017 drunken driving offense in Carroll County.

Investigators then obtained a warrant for Schwarzman’s arrest Wednesday for charges related to the deaths of 60-year-old Deborah Limmer and 5-year-old Delaney Gaddis.

Police said the two were on a walk Monday morning when they were hit by an SUV. The driver remained at the scene before being hospitalized with minor injuries, along with a 25-year-old male passenger.

Schwarzman is being held without bail, pending a review hearing. It’s not known if she has an attorney.





