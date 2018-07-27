PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A North Dakota man prohibited from possessing explosives has been sentenced in South Dakota to 33 months in prison.

The U.S. Attorney for South Dakota says 33-year-old Nathaniel Johnson, of Dickinson, was found last year with an explosive mix containing ammonium and sodium nitrate, most likely shipped from Mexico.

Johnson has a criminal record and was banned from possessing the explosives. He pleaded guilty to charges in April.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.