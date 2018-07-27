KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jurors have begun deliberating in the trial of two former University of Tennessee football players facing aggravated rape charges.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers gave their closing arguments Friday afternoon in the trial of A.J. Johnson and Michael Williams. The defendants’ fates now are in the hands of a jury that includes seven women, five men and no African-Americans.

Johnson and Williams are both black, while the woman who says they raped her is white. Defense lawyers filed an objection last week over the fact only one African-American was included in a jury pool of over 100 people.

The jury must decide whether the two defendants raped a woman at Johnson’s apartment in the early morning hours of Nov. 16, 2014, after a Tennessee football victory over Kentucky. Johnson was a star linebacker and Williams was a defensive back for Tennessee at the time.

Defense lawyers have said the woman had consensual sex with both men at the same time and then lied, claiming she had been raped. Stephen Ross Johnson, who represents A.J. Johnson but isn’t related to him, said the woman was “locked into a lie” that had spun out of control.

“She regrets it,” said David Eldridge, the lawyer for Williams. “Ladies and gentlemen, regret isn’t rape.”

The prosecution rested its case Thursday afternoon. Lawyers for both defendants rested their case Friday without calling any witnesses.

During her closing argument Friday afternoon, Knox County Assistant District Attorney General Leslie Nassios described the defendants as “entitled men, used to getting their way, coddled, idolized men who weren’t used to hearing the word, ‘No.’” Prosecutors made the Tennessee football program’s influence over the Knoxville community and Johnson’s status as a local celebrity back in 2014 major elements of their case.

Eldridge countered that Williams and Johnson were being prosecuted despite a lack of evidence because they’re former Tennessee football players. Stephen Ross Johnson said Nassios made an “emotional” argument “because they don’t have evidence.”

The woman said she was with a friend visiting from out of state that night and that they went up to Johnson’s room with the two defendants. The woman has acknowledged having consensual sex with Williams on two occasions prior to the night in question.

The woman said that Johnson immediately started having sex with her and that it shocked and scared her. Her friend testified that Williams was attempting to force her into sexual activity around the same time before she got away and left the room, though the friend opted against pressing charges.

But the charges against the two defendants stemmed from what the woman says happened after her friend left the room. She said that the two defendants “looked like animals” as they took turns raping her at first before both raped her at the same time.

“She was nothing to them,” Nassios said. “She meant nothing to them. She was a tool.”

Defense lawyers pointed out inconsistencies between what the woman said this week and what she told police during the investigation. They cited discrepancies in the testimonies of the woman and her friend. They noted how the woman and her friend replaced their phones at about the same time without saving social-media communications, preventing anyone from obtaining some of their conversations.

They mentioned how the state didn’t introduce a rape kit or any other medical evidence and also cited the lack of testimony from more people who attended the party that night.

“Our system of justice demands more proof when trying to deprive a fellow citizen of his liberty,” Eldridge said.

Stephen Ross Johnson noted that the woman initially told police she didn’t want the two men arrested. He also pointed out that the woman had told an investigator she had thought there was a possibility she might have sex with his client the night of the party.

The woman testified that she was initially reluctant to press charges because she feared she wouldn’t be believed because of their status as Tennessee football players.

Nassios questioned why the woman would lie about something like this. Nassios noted the woman had “lost everything that mattered to her” through this situation.

“How would you think (she) was ever locked in a lie?” Nassios said. “How many steps has she had in her life since this has happened - 3 ½ years - to stop if she wanted to? Where is the motivation to perpetuate a lie? Who has ever said that anybody has ever forced her into lying, forced her to come here, forced her to go through all this? It’s not there. That’s not a reasonable defense. It’s irrational, in fact.”

