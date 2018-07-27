DALLAS (AP) - A Texas jury is deliberating in the trial of an orthopedic surgeon who state authorities say sexually assaulted nine patients and engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with others.

Donald Ozumba is facing a jury in Collin County, northeast of Dallas, on a single count of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly person. The charge carries a penalty of life in prison.

Jurors were handed the case Thursday and resumed deliberations Friday.

Ozumba is accused of assaulting a patient in her 70s while providing treatment in 2016. There are six other assault cases pending against Ozumba in Collin County.

The Texas Medical Board has suspended his license pending the outcome of the trial.

His trial attorney, Toby Shook, says there’s not enough evidence to warrant a conviction.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.