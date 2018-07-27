SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (AP) - Georgia state police are investigating after sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man they say fought with an officer.

News outlets report Walton County deputies were called to a home near Social Circle around 2:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of a man riding an all-terrain vehicle. Deputies tried to talk with the man, who drove away. An officer caught up with him.

Nellie Myles with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the suspect overpowered the deputy and took his gun and ran into some woods.

A Georgia State Patrol helicopter spotted the man with a gun. Authorities said six deputies and a Social Circle Police officer fired. It was not known if the suspect fired at officers.

His name has not been released.

The officers were not hurt.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.