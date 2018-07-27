HONOLULU (AP) - A man mistakenly released from a Hawaii jail while awaiting trial for murder is back in custody.

The state Department of Public Safety said Friday Brian Lee Smith is now facing a new charge of escape.

Department spokeswoman Toni Schwartz says she doesn’t have details beyond confirmation that police captured him.

The department announced Thursday that he had been mistakenly released from a jail on the Big Island on Tuesday.

Smith was charged with murder in connection with the June shooting death of 42-year-old Thomas Ballesteros Jr. Smith is scheduled to go to trial in November.

Smith’s attorney Jason Kwiat said Thursday that he had been in touch with his client. Kwiat couldn’t immediately be reached Friday.





