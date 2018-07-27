LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada Supreme Court has agreed to quickly take up the question of whether a drug company can block the use of its product in an inmate’s execution.

Prison officials won expedited review Friday, just minutes after filing documents saying the state faces the expiration of one of three drugs it wants to use.

State Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s office says it needs a high court ruling by Oct. 19.

That would put twice-convicted killer Scott Raymond Dozier’s twice-postponed lethal injection on track for mid-November.

Dozier says he wants to die, but judges have for different reasons blocked the never-tried combination of drugs the state drew up after struggling to find lethal injection supplies.

Pharmaceutical firm Alvogen says Nevada improperly obtained its sedative midazolam (mid-AHZ’-oh-lam) to use in Dozier’s execution.





