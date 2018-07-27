NEW YORK (AP) - Police are investigating a “suspicious item” discovered inside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

A New York Police Department spokesman says an officer at Republican President Donald Trump’s high-rise home noticed the item at about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Fifth Avenue was closed on the block in front of the skyscraper.

Authorities did not give further details about what kind of item was found.

A beefed-up police presence was at the building.

The president was not in New York on Friday.

Sections of Trump Tower are open to the public during business hours, including its lobby, retail shops and restaurants.

The public access has led to several scares involving items inadvertently left by tourists, including an incident in 2016 where a backpack containing toys prompted an evacuation.





