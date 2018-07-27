The U.S. economy grew at a strong pace of 4.1 percent in the second quarter, propelled by consumer spending in another win for President Trump’s policies of lower taxes and fewer regulations.

The growth was the fastest since 2014, the Commerce Department reported Friday, following first-quarter growth of 2.2 percent that was revised up from 2 percent.

Consumer spending grew 4 percent, more than expected, while nonresidential business investment climbed at a pace of 7.3 percent.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, Texas Republican, said “our economy is booming,” and he credited “a competitive tax code, bold reforms to regulations, and encouraging news this week on trade.”

“Solid growth should never be a one-quarter occurrence; it needs to be the standard in America,” Mr. Brady said. “While Democrats are declaring their desire to take our country back to a time when Main Street businesses were pessimistic about the future, families paid higher taxes, and our global competitors all leaped ahead of us, Republicans are determined to build on this growth to continue strengthening our economy for workers and families.”

At an event on workforce development in Iowa on Thursday, Mr. Trump said he didn’t know what the GDP report would say, but he expected strong numbers.

“I’ve been saying we’re going to do awfully well, but nobody thought we were going to be this great,” he said at the time.

The president is expected to address the new economic report Friday morning at the White House.

Chad Moutray, the chief economist for the National Association of Manufacturers, credited the growth spurt to Trump administration policies.

“Over the last six months, tax reform and regulatory relief have sparked the robust manufacturing job growth we predicted, improving lives and livelihoods across the country,” he said. “The business optimism of our member companies stands at a record high, and 86 percent of them plan to invest in new plants and equipment, 77 percent plan to increase hiring, and 72 percent plan to increase wages and benefits for workers.”

He said the GDP numbers also underscored the urgent need for the job-training programs that the Trump administration is pushing.

• S.A. Miller contributed to this article.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.