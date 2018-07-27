FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) - Two police officers shot on Cape Cod are expected to survive.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe says one of the officers shot in a residential area of Falmouth Friday is being treated at Falmouth Hospital.

He says the officer was shot twice, once in his bullet proof vest and a second time just above it, and that the officer is awake and talking to his family.

The district attorney says the second officer was treated and released after being grazed in the head. He says the suspect was shot multiple times and is also hospitalized.

O’Keefe says the shooting appears to have happened when the officers responded to a call of a disturbance at around 5:30 p.m. and the suspect became agitated and pulled a gun.





