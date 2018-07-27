BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) - The stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan has been arrested on a battery charge in Florida.

According to Palm Beach County Jail records, 35-year-old Kate Major Lohan was arrested early Friday in Boca Raton.

She remains in jail and a lawyer isn’t listed on records. Details about her arrest were not immediately available.

The Palm Beach Post reports police took Kate Lohan into custody in August for a mental health evaluation after she and husband Michael Lohan got into an argument over their children.

Kate Lohan was accused of kicking a police officer in nearby Delray Beach in 2016. Court records said that arrest happened during an argument with her estranged husband Michael Lohan, Lindsay’s father. Kate Lohan also has children with Michael Lohan.





