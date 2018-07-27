FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of two police officers on Cape Cod (all times local):

8:00 p.m.

Two police officers shot on Cape Cod are expected to survive.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe says one of the officers shot in a residential area of Falmouth Friday is being treated at Falmouth Hospital.

He says the officer was shot twice, once in his bullet proof vest and a second time just above it, and that the unnamed officer is awake and talking to his family.

The district attorney says the second officer has been treated and released from the hospital after being grazed in the head.

O’Keefe says the suspect was shot a number of times and is also being treated.

He says the shooting happened when the officers responded to a call for a disturbance at around 5:30 p.m.

The suspect appears to have become agitated, pulled a weapon and started shooting.

7:17 p.m.

Two police officers and a suspect have been shot on Cape Cod.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed the shooting in the town of Falmouth late Friday and said the three are being transported to the hospital.

The department didn’t release further details about the nature of the injuries to the officers or suspect or what led up to the shooting.

The Cape Cod Times reports the incident happened in the area of Seacoast Shores and Route 28 and that there’s currently a large police presence there.

The department said in a statement the situation is “fluid” and no further information is available as state troopers assist local authorities.

The shooting comes after Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna was shot and killed earlier this month while investigating a car crash.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.