HONOLULU (AP) - The Latest on a murder defendant mistakenly released from a Hawaii jail (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

A man mistakenly released from a Hawaii jail while awaiting trial for murder called police to turn himself in.

Hawaii County police spokesman Alan Richmond says Brian Lee Smith called police from a pay phone Thursday night and told them where he was in the Kona rea. Police then picked him up and took him to a cellblock where he remained Friday.

The state Department of Public Safety said Smith was released from a Big Island jail on Tuesday. A $2 million warrant for his arrest was issued after he didn’t show up for court.

Smith was charged with murder in connection with the June shooting death of 42-year-old Thomas Ballesteros Jr. Smith is scheduled to go to trial in November.

The department says he now faces an escape charge.

Smith’s attorney Jason Kwiat said Thursday that he had been in touch with his client after his release. Kwiat couldn’t immediately be reached Friday.

