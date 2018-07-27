By - Associated Press - Friday, July 27, 2018

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a traffic stop along Interstate 94 near Bismarck has led to the arrest of the driver and seizure of heroin and marijuana.

A trooper stopped a vehicle on Tuesday for failing to stay in the lane. The patrol says a search of his vehicle turned up 82 grams of heroin, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a weapon.

The driver, from Bismarck, was arrested on multiple charges, including possession with intent to deliver heroin.


