President Trump received an update from his National Security Council Friday afternoon on the government-wide effort to prevent foreign interference in the U.S. election system.

The meeting in the secure White House situation room “addressed threats posed to our elections from malign foreign actors, efforts underway to provide cybersecurity assistance to state and local authorities, and actions to investigate, prosecute, and hold accountable those who illegally attempt to interfere in our political and electoral processes,” the White House said.

The statement did not mention Russia, which U.S. intelligence officials have accused of ongoing efforts to undermine American democracy.

“The president has made it clear that his Administration will not tolerate foreign interference in our elections from any nation state or other malicious actors,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Among those in the meeting were Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, CIA Director Gina Haspel, national security advisor John R. Bolton, and FBI Director Christopher Wray.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.