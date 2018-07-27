By - Associated Press - Friday, July 27, 2018

DENVER (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a 25-year-old woman accused of shooting a man to death in Denver with their 4-year-old nearby.

Brittany Lyons was charged Thursday with second-degree murder for allegedly killing 27-year-old Joshua Callison in the parking lot of a doughnut shop Monday. She also faces one count of child abuse.

Investigators say Lyons was arrested at the scene south of downtown after a store employee called 911.

No other information was released, and booking documents do not indicate if she has hired an attorney.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide