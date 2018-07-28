LARGO, Fla. (AP) - A man is being laid to rest after his fatal shooting has put Florida’s controversial “stand your ground” law into the spotlight again.

Scores of people are at the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Largo, Florida on Saturday to honor 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton.

Pinellas County prosecutors are determining whether Michael Drejka will face charges for McGlockton’s death last week.

The Pinellas County sheriff hasn’t arrested Drejka, citing the self-defense law which allows people to use force without retreating if they feel threatened.

McGlockton’s girlfiend says Drejka confronted her because she was parked in a handicapped-accessible space outside a Clearwater convenience store. Video shows McGlockton exited the store and shoved Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulled out a handgun and shot him as McGlockton backed away.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.