RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Vermont state police say a man trying to park his car at a Rutland hotel accidentally crashed into the building and two parked cars.

The 85-year-old driver was trying to park at the Hampton Inn on Friday night when he accidentally accelerated. His car and one of the others had to be towed, and the building sustained moderate damage.

No one was hurt, and no criminal charges have been filed.





