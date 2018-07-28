PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say two Philadelphia police officers are in stable condition at a hospital after a pedestrian they stopped to question assaulted them and took off in their cruiser.
Police say the assault happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in west Philadelphia. They say that after driving away, the suspect later abandoned the cruiser. He then broke into the rear of a home, where a resident fought him off.
Police have arrested the suspect. He hasn’t been identified.
The officers are being treated at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
