DENVER (AP) - Denver police say they are searching for two people after a man was fatally shot during a robbery.

Authorities say the shooting happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call in southeast Denver to find a man injured by gunfire.

He later died in a hospital.

The man’s name has not been released nor have any details about the two suspects police believe were involved in the robbery.





