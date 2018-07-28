LAS VEGAS (AP) - A newspaper reports that the Democratic nominee for Nevada attorney general was arrested four times in Texas in the 1990s while in his early 20s, a time when the candidate acknowledges he “made some bad decisions.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that state Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, stealing tires and failing to appear in court and that at least one case was dismissed.

The 46-year-old Ford said he’d learned from his past and that he doesn’t want to be judged on the first 20 years of his life.

John Vick, campaign manager for Republican nominee Wes Duncan, says Ford’s arrests “are a pretty serious revelation.”

The Review-Journal recently reported that Ford owed more than $185,000 in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties.





