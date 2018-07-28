CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - The Latest on fatal shootings at a Texas nursing home and family home (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

Police in a Corpus Christi, Texas, suburb say a man fatally shot four relatives - including his father and stepmother in a nursing home - before killing himself.

Robstown, Texas, police Lt. Enrique Paredez said Saturday that 60-year-old Richard Starryson killed himself after fatally shooting 85-year-old Ernest Starry and his wife, Thelma Montalvo, Friday night inside Retama Manor nursing home in Robstown, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) south of San Antonio.

Paredez said a family member later called officer’s to the couple’s home where their 13-year-old adopted son and a 41-year-old son of Montalvo were found shot to death.

The names of the other two sons and Montalvo’s age were not released.

Paredez said a motive for the shootings was not known.

___

4:15 a.m.

Texas authorities say five people have been killed following separate shootings that included a nursing home in a Corpus Christi suburb.

Robstown City Secretary Herman Rodriguez says via Twitter that three people were killed Friday following a shooting at the Retama Manor nursing home. Two additional men were found dead in a home linked to that shooting.

Rodriguez says officers responded to the nursing home about 7 p.m. Friday and found two men and a woman dead. He says a phone call from family members prompted police to visit the residence of one of the nursing home victims, where two more men were found dead. The shooter was among those killed.

Rodriguez said authorities believe the shootings are related but have not identified the victims or established a possible motive.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.